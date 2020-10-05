Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 376,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after buying an additional 62,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $85.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

