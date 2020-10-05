Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 927,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $11,173,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FL stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

