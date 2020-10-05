Chimpion Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00008532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a market cap of $28.88 million and approximately $609,326.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

