Head to Head Survey: CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTD and Landstar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
CTD $1.01 million 19.23 -$7.53 million N/A N/A
Landstar $30,000.00 171.90 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

CTD has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Volatility & Risk

CTD has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, indicating that its stock price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CTD and Landstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A
Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CTD shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of CTD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CTD and Landstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
CTD -866.25% -4,537.83% -250.28%
Landstar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CTD beats Landstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTD

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

