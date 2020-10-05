Head-To-Head Analysis: ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) versus Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBS)

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 15.00% 5.83% 0.34%

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.83 $4.52 billion $0.66 4.68

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ST BK CORP/SH SH and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Scotland Group 1 6 5 0 2.33

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

