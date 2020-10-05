$597.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report sales of $597.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.75 million. Cimpress posted sales of $633.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 149,989 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $4,708,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,651,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 54,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

