Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exelixis (EXEL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) in the last few weeks:

9/24/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/22/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Exelixis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/22/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/14/2020 – Exelixis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/7/2020 – Exelixis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2020 – Exelixis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $702,011. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

