Chevron (CVX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) in the last few weeks:

9/28/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Scotia Howard Weill from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Chevron had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $71.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

