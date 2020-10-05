Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE: LUN):

9/30/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.75.

9/30/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.75.

9/29/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$8.10 to C$10.00.

9/16/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.00.

9/11/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.75.

9/9/2020 – Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.39. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.02.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 147.92%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. Insiders sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

