LINA One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,294.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $16,294.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.19 or 0.05089944 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032925 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,324,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.