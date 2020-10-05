Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $4.22 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $140.97 million and $4.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00039484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.19 or 0.05089944 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032925 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

