HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches Market Cap of $9.98 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $344,676.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $8.67 or 0.00081133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00264500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.01515417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166395 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOMIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.