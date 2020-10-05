KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $564,599.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $564,599.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, YoBit and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.19 or 0.05089944 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032925 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, Exmo, P2PB2B, CoinBene, COSS, YoBit, BitMart, HitBTC, Dcoin, KuCoin, Coinsbit, Livecoin, ABCC, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

