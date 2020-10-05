Zippie Price Tops $0.0005 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Zippie has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. Zippie has a market cap of $122,490.92 and $2,530.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00264500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.01515417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166395 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZIPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.