Consensus (SEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00049242 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,687.73 or 0.99964950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00152777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

