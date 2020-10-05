Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $282.74 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00049242 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $282.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,687.73 or 0.99964950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00152777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 261,749,587 coins and its circulating supply is 203,964,984 coins.

Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

