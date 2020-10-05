Native Utility Token (NUT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,105.00

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $21.41 or 0.00200288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $1,105.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00264500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.01515417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166395 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.