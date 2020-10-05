NuShares Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,454.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021264 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

