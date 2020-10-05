Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Capitalization Hits $504,136.67

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $504,136.67 and approximately $12,946.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00031984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003889 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000919 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 147,428 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

