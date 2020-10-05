SIX (SIX) Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One SIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, SIX has traded 9% lower against the dollar. SIX has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $147,697.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00264500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.01515417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166395 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

