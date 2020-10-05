ANON Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ANON has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $24,307.19 and $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

