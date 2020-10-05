Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Papa John’s Int’l reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CL King boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,883,000 after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 297,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.92, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

