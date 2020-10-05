BTIG Research Raises Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Price Target to $58.00

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s current price.

INS stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Intelligent Systems by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 198,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

