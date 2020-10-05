BTIG Research Raises Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Price Target to $58.00

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.21% from the company’s current price.
INS stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $49.90.
Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.
Intelligent Systems Company Profile
Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.
