Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $93.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

ATO stock opened at $96.02 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 382,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 338,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

