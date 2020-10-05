$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $9.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

