ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of ARCB opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

