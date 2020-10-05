Zacks: Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

