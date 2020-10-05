Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.
Ameren stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114,590 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $1,691,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Ameren by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
