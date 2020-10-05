Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Ameren stock opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114,590 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $1,691,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Ameren by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

