Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

