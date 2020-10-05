Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to report $17.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.77 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $31.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $75.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.64 billion to $86.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.07 billion to $100.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

