UBS Group Begins Coverage on Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of HESM stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.