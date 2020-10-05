-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

