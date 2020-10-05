American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.
In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
