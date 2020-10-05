American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.