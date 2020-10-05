CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.
CNP stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.