CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.