Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.81.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
BTIG Research Raises Intelligent Systems Price Target to $58.00
BTIG Research Raises Intelligent Systems Price Target to $58.00
Atmos Energy PT Raised to $93.00
Atmos Energy PT Raised to $93.00
$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc This Quarter
$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc This Quarter
ArcBest Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
ArcBest Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
Zacks: Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to Announce $0.97 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to Announce $0.97 EPS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report