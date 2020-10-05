Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.81.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

