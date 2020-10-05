Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 106.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,718,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

NYSE AQUA opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,494,889 shares of company stock worth $132,348,508. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

