Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,800 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $30,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heartland Express by 35.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 77.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.12 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

