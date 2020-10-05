Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. Sidoti increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NYSE:NPO opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 100.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in EnPro Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

