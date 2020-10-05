Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist cut their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

THO opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after buying an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

