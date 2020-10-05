Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

