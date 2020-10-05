Brokerages Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.23. Iqvia posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.89.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,080,331 shares of company stock valued at $490,599,843 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $156.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 230.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average of $142.27. Iqvia has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $170.51.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

