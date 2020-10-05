$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $109.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

