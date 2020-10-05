Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELMUF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sampo Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Danske raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

