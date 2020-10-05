Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 303.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in J2 Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in J2 Global by 22.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 1,159.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in J2 Global by 50.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,800 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,800 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in National CineMedia, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.06 Million Stake in National CineMedia, Inc.
CHINA RESOURES/ADR Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.39
CHINA RESOURES/ADR Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.39
Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share
Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report