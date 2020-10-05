Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 303.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in J2 Global by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in J2 Global by 22.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 1,159.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in J2 Global by 50.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

