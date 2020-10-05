Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 187,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

HTBK opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.11. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

