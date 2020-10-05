$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cerner posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13,760.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 812,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $40,944,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.