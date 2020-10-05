FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

