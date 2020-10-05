Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.02. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

In related news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,007,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

