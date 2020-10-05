MidasProtocol Market Capitalization Achieves $336,008.79 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $336,008.79 and $12,306.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00264176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.01513638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00165147 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

