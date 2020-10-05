Paxos Standard Token Price Down 0.3% This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00264176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.01513638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00165147 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

